Patna High Court Computer Operator cum Typist recruitment exam admit cards out

The written exam comprising Multiple Choice Questions and the Computer Typing Test (English & Hindi both) for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist Recruitment Examination, 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 14 in three shifts at various examination centres in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
Patna High Court Computer Operator cum Typist recruitment exam admit cards out(patnahighcourt.gov.in)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 03:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Patna HC Admit Card 2022: Patna High Court has released admit cards of the written exam for recruitment of Typist cum Computer Operators. Candidates can go to patnahighcourt.gov.in and click on the recruitment tab to download the admit cards. 

“Examination centre allotted to the candidates are final and no communication with regard to change of examination centre shall be entertained. Admit card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The eligible candidates are also being intimated through SMS and e-mail on their registered mobile number and e-mail ID in this regard,” an official statement said. 

Candidates need to paste their passport-size photographs at the space provided in the admit cards and fill-up the self declaration undertaking which is a part of the admit card document. 

The self declaration has to be submitted along with admit cards to the invigilator at the time of the examination. 

Candidates are also required to bring their identity proof (photocopy and original) to the exam venue. 

Patna HC Computer Operator cum Typist admit card 2022 direct link.&amp;nbsp;

