POWERGRID Recruitment through CLAT 2022: Apply for Asst. Officer Trainee posts

POWERGRID has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Officer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates should have appeared and qualified CLAT 2022 can apply for the posts. The registration process was started on May 27 and will end on June 18, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University.

Final Year / Semester students of academic session 2021-22, who expect their results by 31.08.2022 may also be considered eligible, provided they obtain minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/ years up to pre-final examination while applying.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2022, followed by Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion and Personal Interview of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted category wise for the GD and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/-. Online payment can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking or available e -Wallet.