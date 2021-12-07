Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSSSB clerk admit cards 2021 released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link

PSSSB clerk admit cards 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released admit cards for the written exam for the posts of clerk, clerk IT and clerk accounts.
PSSSB clerk admit cards 2021: Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 09:58 PM IST
PSSSB clerk admit cards 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Tuesday released the admit cards for the written examination for the posts of clerk, clerk IT and clerk accounts. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 for the posts of clerk (IT) and clerk accounts, while the examination for clerk is scheduled to be held on December 12.

Candidates are advised to re-visit the website on December 9 and 10 to know their examination centre.

Direct link to download Punjab PSSSB clerk admit card 2021

How to download Punjab PSSSB clerk admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card (Roll No)", or "Download Admit Card (Application No.)"

Enter roll number/ application number and date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out.

