Pune Cantt to recruit junior Hindi translators, SDOs, Hindi typists

  • Candidates can apply at the official website of Pune Cantonment Board till January 15, 2022.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pune Cantonment Board, Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill vacancies in junior Hindi translator, sub-divisional officer (SDO), and Hindi typist posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of Pune Cantonment Board till January 15, 2022.

Pune Cantonment Board recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Junior Hindi translator: 7 posts
  • Sub divisional officer: 89 posts
  • Hindi typist: 1 post

Written test and skill test will be held at Pune or Delhi or Barrackpore Cantt. There will be no interview for selection to these posts. “Eligible candidates will have to appear for written test and skill test for which date, time and venue shall be intimated to each candidates separately. No TA/DA shall be paid for appearing in the above exams. The candidates should bring their admit cards along with them for appearing in the written test,” the job notification reads. 

 

