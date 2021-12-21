Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab and Haryana High Court to recruit 35 senior scale stenographers
Punjab and Haryana High Court to recruit 35 senior scale stenographers

The application forms are available on the official website highcourtchd.gov.in and candidates can fill and submit it latest by January 15.
Punjab and Haryana High Court to recruit 35 senior scale stenographers (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh has invited applications to fill 35 vacant posts of senior scale stenographers. The application forms are available on the official website highcourtchd.gov.in and candidates can fill and submit it latest by January 15.

“To fill up 35 vacant posts of Sr. Scale Stenographers on the establishment of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, only online applications from eligible candidates are invited upto 15.01.2022 at official website of the High Court www.highcourtchd.gov.in and on recruitment cell web portal i.e. www.recruitmenthighcourtchd.com,” reads the job notice.

Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for the posts.

“Candidates shall be required to take down dictation at the speed of 100 w.p.m. in English Shorthand and to transcribe (word processing test) the same on the computer at the speed of 20 w.p.m. No candidate shall be considered to have qualified the test, if he/she commits more than 4% mistakes,” the recruiting body has said about the selection process.

“Spread sheet test shall be only qualifying nature, of 10 marks and of 10 minutes duration. To qualify spread sheet test, a candidate shall have to secure 40% or more i.e. 4 or more marks. Select list(s) of the qualified candidates will be prepared strictly on the basis of merit in the word processing/transcription test,” it adds.

