Punjab: PPSC invites applications to fill 10 posts of Analysts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications to fill 10 posts of analysts in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 25.

PPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, ppsc.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online”

Select the post applying for

Enter important information like name, parents name, date of birth, etc.

Complete all the fields related to basic details, contact details, category details

Candidates should go through the job notification before applying for the post.

The last date to deposit the application fee by using the print out of system generated Fee Challan Form is January 3, 2022.

The Commission is currently inviting applications for recruitment to 320 posts of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation and 353 veterinary officers.