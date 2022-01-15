Railtel Corp of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 various posts

Railtel Corporation of India Limited will recruit candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Railtel India on railtelindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 69 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No other means /mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager: 52 Posts

Manager: 10 Posts

Senior Manager: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1200/- for other category candidates and ₹600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs. The fee will be collected through payment gateway only during online registration process. Any processing charges, bank charges, applicable taxes etc. towards the same, if any, will be borne by applicant.

Other Details

Candidate can apply for maximum of one post in each Group. If candidate wants to apply in BOTH the groups they will have to fill up application twice and pay the fees TWICE. Group I & II examination will be held separately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON