Home / Education / Employment News / Railtel Corp of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 various posts
employment news

Railtel Corp of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 various posts

Railtel Corporation of India Limited will recruit candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Railtel India on railtelindia.com.
Railtel Corp of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 various posts
Railtel Corp of India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 various posts
Published on Jan 15, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railtel Corporation of India Limited will recruit candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Railtel India on railtelindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 69 posts in the organization. 

No other means /mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Deputy Manager: 52 Posts
  • Manager: 10 Posts
  • Senior Manager: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 1200/- for other category candidates and 600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs. The fee will be collected through payment gateway only during online registration process. Any processing charges, bank charges, applicable taxes etc. towards the same, if any, will be borne by applicant.

Other Details 

Candidate can apply for maximum of one post in each Group. If candidate wants to apply in BOTH the groups they will have to fill up application twice and pay the fees TWICE. Group I & II examination will be held separately. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out