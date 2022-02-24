Rajasthan high court admit cards 2022 for March 13 exam released at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Jodhpur has released the admit cards for the recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Clerk Grade-2 for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Junior Assistant for Rajasthan State Legal services authority and clerk Grade 2 for the District Courts and junior assistant for District legal services Authorities including (Taluka Legal services committees and permanent Lok Adalats), 2020.

The written examination of Rajasthan high court for these posts will be conducted on March 13 from 1pm to 3pm.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering their user name, password and captcha code. Candidates should note that No admit card will be send to the candidates separately.

Steps to download Rajasthan HC recruitment admit cards

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan high court https://hcraj.nic.in

2. On the homepage click on the recruitment link

3. Click on the link Recruitment Jr JAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerk Grade 2 for RSJA AND DISTRICT COURT 2020

4. Click on the LDC/JJA Admit card link

5. Enter user name ,password and captcha code

6. The admit card will appear on the screen, Make a print out for future reference