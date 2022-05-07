Rajasthan police constable admit card out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

The admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable has been released on official website. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of Rajasthan Police Government of Rajasthan at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination of all the candidates of Home Guard Recruitment 2021 will be held on 16th May 2022 in Jaipur district. Candidates can download their admit card from their SSO ID.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4588 vacancies of constable.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Rajasthan police constable admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police Government of Rajasthan at www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take print out for the future use.