Rajasthan teachers recruitment 2022: Application underway for 32000 vacancies

The Rajasthan Primary Education Department opened online applications for direct recruitment to various posts under Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers Level 1 and Level 2.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 04:33 PM IST
The Rajasthan Primary Education Department opened online applications for direct recruitment to various posts under Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers Level 1 and Level 2. The online applications began from January 10, 2022.

The last date for submitting online applications is February 09, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill 32,000 vacancies in scheduled (TSP) and non-scheduled (non-TSP) areas.

Eligible candidates can visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/ and apply under General and Special Education categories for various subjects.

How to apply

1. Visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘Login’

3. A new website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/ will open

4. Click on Registration

5. Select the appropriate options to Register

6. Registration ID (SSOID) and Password will be generated

7. Login using SSOID and Password

8. Fill necessary details

9. Select General/Special Teacher in Level 1 or Level 2 in the subject of your choice

10. Pay the Application Fee

11. Your application form is submitted

Application fees

The online application fees for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories is Rs.100. Candidates under SC, ST, EWS, PWD, and Ex-servicemen categories have to pay Rs. 60, while OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates have to pay Rs. 70 as application fee.

Candidates are requested to refer to the official website https://education.rajasthan.gov.in/ for updates. Candidates can contact the Director of Rajasthan Primary Education Department, Bikaner, between 9 am to 6 pm or contact the office through helpline number 0151-2207047 in case of queries, clarification or guidance regarding the application form.

