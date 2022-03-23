Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 PA and other posts

Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Rajya Sabha on rajyasabha.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.

No application received after the due date and time shall be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Legislative/ Committee/ Executive / Protocol Officer: 12 Posts

Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol Officer: 26 Posts

Secretariat Assistant: 27 Posts

Assistant Research/ Reference Officer: 3 Posts

Translator: 15 Posts

Personal Assistant: 15 Posts

Office work assistant: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

Candidates should send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to Director (Personnel), Room no 240, 2nd floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi- 110001.

