RBI to recruit Fire Officer & other posts, registration begins on May 23

RBI will recruit candidates for Fire Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from May 23 to June 13, 2022. 
RBI to recruit Fire Officer & other posts, registration begins on May 23(Mint Archives)
Published on May 21, 2022 01:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fire Officer and other posts. The registration process will begin on May 23, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3 posts in the organisation. 

The online examination for fire officer in Grade A will be conducted on July 9, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Curator: 1 Post 
  • Architect: 1 Post 
  • Fire Officer: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news. 

Selection Process

The Fire Officer post will be selected through online examination and interview. The online exam will be for 200 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours. The interview will be conducted for 35 marks. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. 

The selection of the posts should be done through preliminary screening/ shortlisting by a screening committee followed by document verification and interview for other posts. 

