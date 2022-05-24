RIE Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for PGT, TGT and other posts

Regional Institute of Education, RIE Mysore has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for Teacher posts. Candidates who are eligible can appear for interview for PGT, TGT and other posts. The interview will be conducted on May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT: 4 Posts

TGT: 7 Posts

Work Experience Teacher: 7 Posts

Primary Teacher: 2 Posts

Pre-Primary: 3 Posts

Vocational Teacher: 2 Posts

Semi Professional Assistant: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Other Details

Candidates are inform to attend the interview in the respective posts as per scheduled date and time should visit the Institute one hour before the commencement of interview for the purpose of verification of documentation. Incase candidates intends to apply for different posts they should submit separate photocopies of all testimonials with self attestation along with separate recent passport size photograph to facilitate for the verification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON