RIE Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for PGT, TGT and other posts
Regional Institute of Education, RIE Mysore has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for Teacher posts. Candidates who are eligible can appear for interview for PGT, TGT and other posts. The interview will be conducted on May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- PGT: 4 Posts
- TGT: 7 Posts
- Work Experience Teacher: 7 Posts
- Primary Teacher: 2 Posts
- Pre-Primary: 3 Posts
- Vocational Teacher: 2 Posts
- Semi Professional Assistant: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Other Details
Candidates are inform to attend the interview in the respective posts as per scheduled date and time should visit the Institute one hour before the commencement of interview for the purpose of verification of documentation. Incase candidates intends to apply for different posts they should submit separate photocopies of all testimonials with self attestation along with separate recent passport size photograph to facilitate for the verification.