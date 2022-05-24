Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RIE Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for PGT, TGT and other posts

RIE Mysore will recruit candidates for PGT, TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the interview round on May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022. 
RIE Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for PGT, TGT and other posts
Published on May 24, 2022 06:12 PM IST
HT Education Desk, New Delhi

Regional Institute of Education, RIE Mysore has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for Teacher posts. Candidates who are eligible can appear for interview for PGT, TGT and other posts. The interview will be conducted on May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • PGT: 4 Posts
  • TGT: 7 Posts
  • Work Experience Teacher: 7 Posts
  • Primary Teacher: 2 Posts
  • Pre-Primary: 3 Posts
  • Vocational Teacher: 2 Posts
  • Semi Professional Assistant: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Other Details 

Candidates are inform to attend the interview in the respective posts as per scheduled date and time should visit the Institute one hour before the commencement of interview for the purpose of verification of documentation. Incase candidates intends to apply for different posts they should submit separate photocopies of all testimonials with self attestation along with separate recent passport size photograph to facilitate for the verification. 

