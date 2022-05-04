RPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021: Registration process to reopen on May 6

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will reopen the registration process for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 on May 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will reopen for Paediatrics Nephrology, Emergency Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Medicine disciplines on May 6 and will end on May 15, 2022 till 12 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

RPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, Special training for three years in the respective new broad specialty subject in a teaching Institution/ Centre of Excellence with dedicated service in that speciality. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.