RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment: Application process begins today

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin the application process for 55 hospital caretaker vacancies on May 30. RPSC had earlier published the detailed notification for these posts and it is available on rpse.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications will be hosted on the same website.

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to 12 pm on June 29.

Graduates with MBA/PGD (2 year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute can apply for these posts.

Additionally, knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture are also required.

The minimum age of applicants of these posts can be 18 years and maximum age can be 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Selection of candidates for these posts will be done through interviews. However, based on the number of applicants, the commission may conduct written exam in order to shortlist candidates.

The application forms will be available on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

For further details, read the notification below: