Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment Notification: Apply for 55 posts from May 30
employment news

RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment Notification: Apply for 55 posts from May 30

RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment: Eligible candidates can apply for these posts May 30 onwards at rpse.rajasthan.gov.in. 
RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment Notification: Apply for 55 posts from May 30(File Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified 55 vacancies of Hospital Caretakers, for which the application process will begin on May 30. The notification is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to 12 pm on June 29.

Eligibility: Graduates with MBA/PGD (two year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute can apply for these posts. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture are also required.

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates can be 18 years and maximum 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected for these posts based on interviews. However, based on the number of applicants, the commission may conduct written exam and use moderation, scaling or normalisation methods in answer sheets in order to shortlist candidates.

The application forms will be available on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RELATED STORIES

For further details like application fee, application process, etc, read the notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP