RPSC Hospital Caretaker Recruitment Notification: Apply for 55 posts from May 30

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified 55 vacancies of Hospital Caretakers, for which the application process will begin on May 30. The notification is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to 12 pm on June 29.

Eligibility: Graduates with MBA/PGD (two year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital Administration/Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute can apply for these posts. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture are also required.

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates can be 18 years and maximum 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected for these posts based on interviews. However, based on the number of applicants, the commission may conduct written exam and use moderation, scaling or normalisation methods in answer sheets in order to shortlist candidates.

The application forms will be available on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

For further details like application fee, application process, etc, read the notification below: