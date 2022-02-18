RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The main examination will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims exam result was declared on November 20, 2022.

The exam is being conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.