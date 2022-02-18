Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
employment news

RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download(File Photo)
RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download(File Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The main examination will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS/RTS Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims exam result was declared on November 20, 2022. 

The exam is being conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in sarkari naukri admit card. + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out