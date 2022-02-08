Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 various posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC to recruit candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in the organization.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Geophysicist: 5 Posts
  • Junior Hydrogeologist: 8 Posts
  • Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 4 Posts
  • Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

M.Sc in required discipline. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit should be between 20 to 40 years of age. 

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of interview. In case the number of applications is higher, the Commission can conduct written examination for the posts as well. The examination if conducted will comprise of objective type questions. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category and other states will have to pay 350/- as application fees. OBC, BC category candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fees and SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 150/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

