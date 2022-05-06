RPSC recruitment: Asst Professor registration to reopen today

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will reopen the registration procedure for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 today, on May 6. Candidates interested in applying for Assistant Professor positions should visit the RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date of the registration is till May 15.

The registration process for Paediatrics, Nephrology, Emergency Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Palliative Medicine disciplines will be reopened.

The official notification reads, “Special training for three years in the respective new broad specialty subject in a teaching Institution/Centre of Excellence with dedicated service in that specialty”.

RPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021 link

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Login to the account and fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the application

Download and take print out for the future reference.