RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here
- RPSC released syllabus for the school lecturer recruitment examination.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released syllabus for the school lecturer recruitment examination. The application process for RPSC school lecturer is underway and the last date for the submissions is June 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download syllabus for the examination.
The syllabus has been issued for English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 6000 vacancies of school lecturers.
RPSC school lecturer: vacancy details
Biology- 162 posts
Commerce 130 posts
Music 12 posts
Drawing 70 posts
Agriculture 280 posts
Geography 793 posts
History 807 posts
Hindi 1462 posts
Political Science 1196 posts
English 342 posts
Sanskrit 194 posts
Chemistry 122 posts
Home Science 22 posts
Physics 82 posts
Maths 68 posts
Economics 62 posts
Sociology 13 posts
Public Administration 09 posts
Punjabi 15 posts
Urdu 40 posts
Coach Wrestling 01 posts
Coach Kho Kho 01 posts
Coach Hockey 01 posts
Coach Gymnastic 01 posts
Coach Football 03 posts
Physical Education 112 posts
Here's the direct link to download the syllabus
RPSC school lecturer application fee: For general applicants, the application fee is ₹350. The application fee for OBC/ MBC/ EWS would be Rs. 250, while SC/ ST/ BPL is ₹150.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
