Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here
employment news

RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here

  • RPSC released syllabus for the school lecturer recruitment examination.
RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here(File Photo)
RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here(File Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released syllabus for the school lecturer recruitment examination. The application process for RPSC school lecturer is underway and the last date for the submissions is June 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download syllabus for the examination.

The syllabus has been issued for English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 6000 vacancies of school lecturers.

RPSC school lecturer: vacancy details

Biology- 162 posts

Commerce 130 posts

Music 12 posts

Drawing 70 posts

Agriculture 280 posts

Geography 793 posts

History 807 posts

Hindi 1462 posts

Political Science 1196 posts

English 342 posts

Sanskrit 194 posts

Chemistry 122 posts

Home Science 22 posts

Physics 82 posts

Maths 68 posts

Economics 62 posts

Sociology 13 posts

Public Administration 09 posts

Punjabi 15 posts

Urdu 40 posts

Coach Wrestling 01 posts

Coach Kho Kho 01 posts

Coach Hockey 01 posts

Coach Gymnastic 01 posts

Coach Football 03 posts

Physical Education 112 posts

 

 

 

Here's the direct link to download the syllabus

RPSC school lecturer application fee: For general applicants, the application fee is 350. The application fee for OBC/ MBC/ EWS would be Rs. 250, while SC/ ST/ BPL is 150.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out