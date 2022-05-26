RPSC school lecturer exam 2022 syllabus out for different subjects, link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released syllabus for the school lecturer recruitment examination. The application process for RPSC school lecturer is underway and the last date for the submissions is June 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download syllabus for the examination.

The syllabus has been issued for English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 6000 vacancies of school lecturers.

RPSC school lecturer: vacancy details Biology- 162 posts Commerce 130 posts Music 12 posts Drawing 70 posts Agriculture 280 posts Geography 793 posts History 807 posts Hindi 1462 posts Political Science 1196 posts English 342 posts Sanskrit 194 posts Chemistry 122 posts Home Science 22 posts Physics 82 posts Maths 68 posts Economics 62 posts Sociology 13 posts Public Administration 09 posts Punjabi 15 posts Urdu 40 posts Coach Wrestling 01 posts Coach Kho Kho 01 posts Coach Hockey 01 posts Coach Gymnastic 01 posts Coach Football 03 posts Physical Education 112 posts

Here's the direct link to download the syllabus

RPSC school lecturer application fee: For general applicants, the application fee is ₹350. The application fee for OBC/ MBC/ EWS would be Rs. 250, while SC/ ST/ BPL is ₹150.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in