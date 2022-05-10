RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 9,760 posts
- RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for Senior Teacher posts on the website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the application process for various senior teacher posts on Tuesday, May 10. Eligible candidates can apply on the website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process started on April 11.
This recruitment drive is to fill 9,760 teacher vacancies.
Hindi: 1298 Posts
English: 1668 Posts
Maths: 1613 Posts
Science: 1565 Posts
Sanskrit: 1800 Posts
Social Science: 1640 Posts
Urdu: 106 Posts
Punjabi: 70 Posts
Candidates who want to apply for these need to have a degree in the subject. The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. For detailed eligibility criteria, refer to the recruitment notification on the RPSC website.
The selection process will include a written examination of 500 marks. There will be two papers – paper 1 for 200 and paper 2 for 300 marks. Each paper will have 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in 2 hours.
Paper I shall have 200 marks and Paper II shall have 300 marks. The duration of question papers will be 2 hours and each question paper will carry 100 questions of multiple choices.
The application fee is ₹350 for general, EWS, OBC and BC candidates; ₹250 for OBC and BC candidates of Rajasthan and ₹150 for SC, ST and PH candidates.
Here's the notification:
