RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration for 417 posts begin on May 23

RPSC will recruit candidates for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from May 23, 2022 on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 
Published on May 19, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 23 and will end on June 21, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 417 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Sanskrit: 91 Posts
  • Hindi: 56 Posts
  • English: 21 Posts
  • Social Science: 120 Posts
  • Mathematics: 47 Posts
  • Science: 82 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will carry maximum 200 marks and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. The Paper II will carry maximum 300 marks and the duration of the question paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes. 

Application Fees

The application fees for general/ other state candidates is 350/-, for OBC, BC/EWS category is 250/- and for SC/ST category is 150/-. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, credit card, debit card.

