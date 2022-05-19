RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration for 417 posts begin on May 23

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 23 and will end on June 21, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 417 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sanskrit: 91 Posts

Hindi: 56 Posts

English: 21 Posts

Social Science: 120 Posts

Mathematics: 47 Posts

Science: 82 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will carry maximum 200 marks and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. The Paper II will carry maximum 300 marks and the duration of the question paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fees for general/ other state candidates is ₹350/-, for OBC, BC/EWS category is ₹250/- and for SC/ST category is ₹150/-. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, credit card, debit card.