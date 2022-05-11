RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment exam syllabus out, application deadline extended

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date to apply for various senior teacher posts. As per the new notification, candidates can now apply up to May 14. Previously, the application deadline was May 10, which has been extended due to “administrative reasons”, the commission said.

RPSC has also released syllabus for the written examination.

Eligible candidates can apply on RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download syllabus for the test. The registration process started on April 11.

This recruitment drive is to fill 9,760 teacher vacancies in Rajasthan.

English: 1668 Posts

Maths: 1613 Posts

Hindi: 1298 Posts

Science: 1565 Posts

Sanskrit: 1800 Posts

Urdu: 106 Posts

Social Science: 1640 Posts

Punjabi: 70 Posts

The selection process of these posts include a written examination of 500 marks. There will be two papers – paper 1 for 200 and paper 2 for 300 marks. Each paper will have 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in 2 hours.

The application fee is ₹350 for general, EWS, OBC and BC candidates; ₹250 for OBC and BC candidates of Rajasthan and ₹150 for SC, ST and PH candidates.