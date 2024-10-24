RRB NTPC 2024 exam date: Registration for UG posts ends on Oct 27, examination schedule awaited

The Railway Recruitment Board is set to close the registration window for RRB NTPC for undergraduate posts on October 27, 2024. Candidates who have yet to submit their applications can do so by visiting the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC 2024 exam date: The schedule for examination is awaited, registration window for undergraduate posts will close on October 27, 2024. (File image)

Notably, the application deadline for RRB NTPC UG posts was earlier scheduled for October 20, however it was extended later.

Once the applications are submitted, candidates can make the online fee payment from October 28 to 29. The window to make corrections on the application form will be available from October 30 to November 6.

Examination schedule awaited

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board is yet to announce the examination date for RRB NTPC 2024. Once out, candidates will be able to check the schedule on the official website of RRBs.

Number of vacancies

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment examination will be conducted a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate posts. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.

RRB NTPC 2024: Here’s how to apply for undergraduate posts

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the RRB NTPC 2024 undergraduate posts:

Visit the official website of RRBs.

On the home page, click on the application link for RRB NTPC 2024.

Register yourself on the space provided.

Enter your credentials (Registration ID and Password) in the space provided.

Fill in the RRB NTPC application form and pay the online application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.