RRB NTPC exam fee refund: Link to submit bank account details opens

The link to submit bank account details for the RRB NTPC exam fee refund has been opened. Candidates who had attended the first stage computer based test of RRB CEN 01/2019 NTPC are only eligible to login and submit the bank account details for refund of exam. Candidates who got the admit card but did not appear for the exam are not eligible to submit bank account details, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.

RRB NTPC exam fee refund link

Candidates have to submit their roll number, date of birth and OTP to login to the portal.

Candidates should be careful while filling the bank account details. "Once you submit the bank details, it can not be changed or modified. Also the refund will be credited only if the account details are valid and correct," the RRBs have said.

Candidates should know that the amount will not be refunded immediately. Candidates have to wait for some time to get the refund credit in the account.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details, the RRBs have said. Candidates can ask queries here https://rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in/HelpDesk/rrbcontus.aspx#!