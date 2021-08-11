Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC exam fee refund: Link to submit bank account details opens
employment news

RRB NTPC exam fee refund: Link to submit bank account details opens

The link to submit bank account details for the RRB NTPC exam fee refund has been opened.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:18 AM IST
RRB NTPC exam fee refund: Link to submit bank account details opens

The link to submit bank account details for the RRB NTPC exam fee refund has been opened. Candidates who had attended the first stage computer based test of RRB CEN 01/2019 NTPC are only eligible to login and submit the bank account details for refund of exam. Candidates who got the admit card but did not appear for the exam are not eligible to submit bank account details, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.

RRB NTPC exam fee refund link

Candidates have to submit their roll number, date of birth and OTP to login to the portal.

Candidates should be careful while filling the bank account details. "Once you submit the bank details, it can not be changed or modified. Also the refund will be credited only if the account details are valid and correct," the RRBs have said.

Candidates should know that the amount will not be refunded immediately. Candidates have to wait for some time to get the refund credit in the account.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details, the RRBs have said. Candidates can ask queries here https://rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in/HelpDesk/rrbcontus.aspx#!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP