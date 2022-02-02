RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 10157 posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB to recruit candidates for Computer Instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Computer Instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 10157 posts in the organization. 

The written examination will be conducted in May/June 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Basic Computer Instructor: 9862 Posts 
  • Senior Computer Instructor: 295 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Basic Computer Instructor: Bachelor Degree with A Level/ PGDCA. OR BE/ B.Tech in CS/ IT/ ECE/ EE/EEE/ EIC/ TIE. OR B.Sc in CS/ IT OR BCA.
  • Senior Computer Instructor:  Master in Engineering ME/ M.Tech in CS/ IT/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical Engineering/ ETE/ EIE/ M.Sc in CS/ IT/ MCA.

The age limit is between 18 years to 40 years. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 450/- for General, OBC category candidates, 350/- for OBC, NCL category candidates, 250/- for SC, ST category candidates and 300 for correction charge. The application fees should be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB. 

Topics
sarkari naukri rsmssb
