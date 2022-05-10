RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 admit card tomorrow, May 11. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The JE Civil test will be held on May 18, followed by the JE Electrical exam on May 19, and the JE Mechanical exam on May 20. The examination will be held on two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1092 JE vacancies in the organization. Previously, the JE exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to May 9.

RSMSSB JE admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for JEN 2022 (when available)

Click on the get admit card link

Enter Application No, date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB JEN admit card will appear on screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here.