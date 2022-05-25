RSMSSB Stenographer Exam 2018: Shorthand test response sheet released

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released response sheets of the shorthand test for candidates who appeared for the Stenographer recruitment test, 2018.

Candidates can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to download it. They will have to login with their typist ID and roll number to download the response sheets. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

How to download Stenographer Shorthand Test response sheet

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Stenographer 2018 shorthand test response sheet link

Login by entering the required information.

Download the response sheet.

The recruitment drive is for filling 1211 stenographer vacancies, of which 1155 are for unreserved and 56 are for reserved categories.

Result of the stage 1 exam was announced on August 6. The phase 2 exam was held from October 29 to 31, 2021 and from January 11 to 13.

Document verification round for stenographers took place from April 4 to April 8.