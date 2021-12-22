RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for Video Development Officer. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 27 and December 28, 2021. The prelims exam will be qualifying in nature. All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Admit Card section available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 10, 2021 and ended on October 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3896 posts in the organization. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination.