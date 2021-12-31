Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 300 posts

Saraswat Bank will close down the registration process for Junior Officer posts on December 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com. The registration process was started on December 22, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation. Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline and minimum one year in Bank/ Subsidiary of Bank/ NBFC/ DSA/ Credit Societies to apply for the post. The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on December 1, 2021.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: How to register

To apply for the post, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com.

Click on Careers link page available on the home page.

Press direct link to apply for Junior Officer posts.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of interview. Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parametres will be called for interview. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of Saraswat Bank.