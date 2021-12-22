Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts
employment news

Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts

Saraswat Bank to recruit candidates for Junior Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts(Saraswat Bank)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com. The registration process begins on December 22, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

This recruitment will be for Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree in any discipline and minimum one year in Bank/ Subsidiary of Bank/ NBFC/ DSA/ Credit Societies. The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on December 1, 2021. Domicile certificate of the state of Maharashtra is mandatory and local residents will be preferred.

Direct link to apply here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parametres will be called for interview. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of Saraswat Bank. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank jobs sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP