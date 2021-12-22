Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts

Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com. The registration process begins on December 22, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.

This recruitment will be for Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree in any discipline and minimum one year in Bank/ Subsidiary of Bank/ NBFC/ DSA/ Credit Societies. The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on December 1, 2021. Domicile certificate of the state of Maharashtra is mandatory and local residents will be preferred.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parametres will be called for interview. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of Saraswat Bank.