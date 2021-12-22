Home / Education / Employment News / Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts
employment news

Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts

Saraswat Bank to recruit candidates for Junior Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts(Saraswat Bank)
Saraswat Bank Junior Officers Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts(Saraswat Bank)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com. The registration process begins on December 22, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

This recruitment will be for Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree in any discipline and minimum one year in Bank/ Subsidiary of Bank/ NBFC/ DSA/ Credit Societies. The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on December 1, 2021. Domicile certificate of the state of Maharashtra is mandatory and local residents will be preferred.

Direct link to apply here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Only suitable candidates as per Bank’s parametres will be called for interview. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of Saraswat Bank. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank jobs sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out