SBI CBO 2021 recruitment: Check eligibility, vacancy; know how to apply

SBI CBO 2021 recruitment has begun. A total of 1,100 CBO positions will be filled through this recruitment drive in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai and Jaipur circles. Additionally, 126 backlog vacancies will also be filled.
Published on Dec 09, 2021
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for recruitment to circle based officers or the CBOs. The application forms are available on the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in. Candidates can apply latest by December 29.

“The candidate will have to apply for vacancy of one State only. A candidate applying against vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against vacancy of any other State,” the SBI has informed candidates. “The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State (mentioned against each State) The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of selection process,” it has also said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test, screening and interview.

Regarding the final merit list, the SBI has said that the candidates will have to qualify both in online written test and interview separately. The marks obtained in online written test, both in the objective test and the descriptive test, will be added to the marks obtained in interview for preparing the final merit list. Final merit list would be prepared based on normalization of marks scored in online written test and interview with 75:25 weightage respectively.

