SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended, check official notice

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration date has been extended till May 20, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST

State Bank of India has extended the registration date to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 till June 20, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the same can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5237 Junior Associate posts in the organization.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till May 17, 2021, which has now been extended. The pre-exam training call letter will release on May 26 and the prelims exam will be conducted in June 2021.

The Bank has also issued guidelines for the production of income and asset certificates by EWS category candidates. As per the official notice, the EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank.

Candidates cannot request an extension of time for the production of the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ beyond the said date. If a candidate fails to produce the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ on the date of document verification, he/she will not be considered for appointment in the Bank for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).


