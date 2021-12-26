Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI invites applications to recruit 19 specialist cadre officers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill 19 positions in specialist cadre officers on regular basis.
Published on Dec 26, 2021
New Delhi

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill 19 positions in specialist cadre officers on regular basis. The application forms are available on the official website of SBI and the last date to fill and submit the application forms is January 13.

SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts
  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): 2 posts
  • Manager (SME Products): 6 posts
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 7 posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. “Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age,” SBI has informed candidates.

For details on the eligibility, detailed selection procedure and other relevant information related to the recruitment, candidates should refer to the job notification given below:

