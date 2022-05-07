SBI to recruit for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, apply before May 17

State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organisation.

The online examination will be conducted on June 25, 2022 and call letter will be available for download from June 16, 2022 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

System Officer: 7 Posts

Executive: 17 Posts

Senior Executive: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ₹750/- as application fees for candidates belonging to general/ OBC/ EWS category. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from payment of application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.