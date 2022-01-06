SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts

Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization.

The recruitment will be for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 5, 2022

Closing date of application: January 24, 2022

Phase I online exam: February 20, 2022

Phase II online exam: March 20, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II: April 3, 2022

Vacancy Details

General: 80 Posts

Legal: 16 Posts

Information technology: 12 Posts

Research: 7 Posts

Official Language: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates shall be a three-stage process- Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category.