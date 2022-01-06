SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts
Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization.
The recruitment will be for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 5, 2022
- Closing date of application: January 24, 2022
- Phase I online exam: February 20, 2022
- Phase II online exam: March 20, 2022
- Paper 2 of Phase II: April 3, 2022
Vacancy Details
- General: 80 Posts
- Legal: 16 Posts
- Information technology: 12 Posts
- Research: 7 Posts
- Official Language: 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection of candidates shall be a three-stage process- Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).
<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹1000/- for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category.