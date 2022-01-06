Home / Education / Employment News / SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts
employment news

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts

SEBI to recruit candidates for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in.
SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts(PTI File Photo)
SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Asst. Manager posts(PTI File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization.

The recruitment will be for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application: January 5, 2022
  • Closing date of application: January 24, 2022
  • Phase I online exam: February 20, 2022
  • Phase II online exam: March 20, 2022
  • Paper 2 of Phase II: April 3, 2022

Vacancy Details 

  • General: 80 Posts
  • Legal: 16 Posts
  • Information technology: 12 Posts
  • Research: 7 Posts
  • Official Language: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates shall be a three-stage process- Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category and 100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sebi sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out