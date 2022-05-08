Home / Education / Employment News / Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Teaching posts on offer
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Teaching posts on offer

  • Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University has invited application for various posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant professor
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Teaching posts on offer
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Teaching posts on offer
Published on May 08, 2022 06:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University has invited application for various teaching positions. The application process has been commenced from May 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University at www.slbsrsv.ac.in.

Candidates have to submit the print out of the application form along with all the relevant documents till June 13.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant professor.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 2000 as application fee. However, for the SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates the application fee is 1000.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.slbsrsv.ac.in

Click on the vacancy tab, on the homepage

Next, click on Apply link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the relevant documents

Submit the application and take print out.

Check detailed notification here

 

 

 

