South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1033 posts

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Apprenticeship India on apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1033 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on April 25, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

DRM Office, Raipur Division: 696 Posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 337 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks. Must have passed ITI course in relevant trade from a recognised Institution. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation.

Other Details

No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to Raipur division or Wagon Repair shop/ Raipur. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of South East Central Railway.