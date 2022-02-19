Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / South East Central Railway to recruit for 21 posts against Sports Quota
employment news

South East Central Railway to recruit for 21 posts against Sports Quota

South East Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against Sports Quota. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR on secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
South East Central Railway to recruit for 21 posts against Sports Quota(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against Sports Quota. Candidates who want to apply against sports quota can apply online through the official site of SECR on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 5, 2022. 

Candidate may also apply for more than one Sports Discipline/ Events for which separate application is to be submitted with paying examination fee separately. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 alongwith sports achievements. 

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university, along with sports achievements. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observation during trails, assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms and educational qualification. The selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee. 

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Examination Fees

Candidates of all categories will have to pay 500/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 250/- as application fees. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitment board sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP