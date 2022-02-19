South East Central Railway to recruit for 21 posts against Sports Quota

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against Sports Quota. Candidates who want to apply against sports quota can apply online through the official site of SECR on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 5, 2022.

Candidate may also apply for more than one Sports Discipline/ Events for which separate application is to be submitted with paying examination fee separately. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 alongwith sports achievements.

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university, along with sports achievements.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observation during trails, assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms and educational qualification. The selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Examination Fees

Candidates of all categories will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.