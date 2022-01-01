Home / Education / Employment News / South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota

South Eastern Railway to recruit sports person against sports quota. Candidates can apply online from January 3 to February 2, 2022. 
Published on Jan 01, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from sports persons to apply against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process will begin on January 3 and will end on February 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep is till February 11, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2022. 

Selection Process

The selection will be based upon performance in sports trails followed by certificate (sports and educational) verification by a duly constituted recruitment committee of this railway. 

Examination Fees

The examination fees for UR/OBC is 500/- and the exam fees for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is 250/-. Bank draft/ IPO should be issued in favour of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach-700043, payable at GPO/ Kolkata.  

