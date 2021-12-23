SSC CGL 2021 registration begins today at ssc.nic.in portal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL 2021 will be held for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.
The SSC CGL 2021 registration begins today at ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the tier 1 of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam in April 2022. SSC CGL 2021 will be held for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two levels of computer-based exams, a pen and paper based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test.

Tentative answer keys of the computer based examinations will be placed on the website of the Commission after the examination. Candidates may go through the answer keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of 100/- per question.

The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is graduation. All the candidates who are called for documents verification will be required to produce the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

