SSC CGL exam in April, registration begins on December 23 at ssc.nic.in portal

SSC CGL 2021 registration will be held from December 23 to January 23, 2022. Candidates can register for the exam at the official website ssc.nic.in.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be held in April 2022 and the registration for the exam will begin on December 23, 2021, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said on Friday. The SSC CGL is one of the biggest exams held in the country for which minimum educational qualification is a bachelor's degree.

The official website of the SSC is ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL is held to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.

All the candidates who are called for documents verification will be required to produce the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two computer based exams, a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test/ data entry skill test. Tentative answer keys of the computer based examinations will be placed on the website of the Commission after the examination. Candidates may go through the answer keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of 100/- per question.

