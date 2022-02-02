SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Notification released, registration begins on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Exam 2021 notification on February 1, 2022. The registration process was started on February 1 and ended on March 7, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The last date for making online fee payments is till March 8, 2022.

The last date for the generation of offline challan is till March 9, 2022 and the last date for payment through challan is till March 10, 2022. The date for the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges is from March 11 to March 15, 2022. The Computer Based Exam is in May 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

The age limit for the posts is 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for examination. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.