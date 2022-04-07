SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Important notice for candidates, check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for candidates who will appear for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination or SSC MTS 2021.

The commission has asked candidates to submit their application forms at the earliest and not to wait for the last date to avoid any problem. The application deadline is April 30.

“Aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.04.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days,” the SSC said.

The last date will not be extended under any circumstances, it added.

The application process for the exam started on March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.

The application form correction window will be available from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The computer based examination paper 1 is scheduled for July 2022.

There are a total of 3,603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The MTS vacancies will be notified later.

Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Exservicemen (ESM).